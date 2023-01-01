Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

28,495 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate TI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10461225
  • Stock #: 143193A
  • VIN: KM8J3CALXKU050210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 143193A
  • Mileage 28,495 KM

Vehicle Description

no accidents. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is a compact crossover SUV that belongs to Hyundai's Tucson lineup. Here's a brief description of this particular trim:

Model and Trim: 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is the highest trim level available for the Tucson in 2019


five-passenger design with a spacious and well-designed interior.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system provides improved traction and stability


making it suitable for various weather conditions and light off-road driving.

Engine: The 2019 Tucson Ultimate AWD typically comes equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: It is usually paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and effortless gear shifting.

Interior: The interior of the Tucson Ultimate AWD is known for its high-quality materials


is typically part of this trim.

Safety Features: It comes with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring


enhancing overall safety.

Cargo Space: The Tucson's rear cargo area offers a good amount of storage space


and the rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo capacity further.

Overall Impression: The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is known for its comfortable and well-appointed interior


and a smooth ride. It caters to individuals and families looking for a compact SUV with a touch of luxury and versatility.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id9965690.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Heated and ventilated front seats
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
and automatic emergency braking
offering a range of premium features and technologies. Body Style: It features a five-door
comfortable seats
and a well-laid-out dashboard. It often includes premium features such as leather upholstery
and a panoramic sunroof. Infotainment: Hyundai's infotainment system
which includes a touchscreen display
and navigation
a strong list of standard and available features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 94,420 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 125,461 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Spo...
 30,025 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory