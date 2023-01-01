2019 Hyundai Tucson

ONE OWNER

Heated and ventilated front seats

every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

and automatic emergency braking

offering a range of premium features and technologies. Body Style: It features a five-door

comfortable seats

and a well-laid-out dashboard. It often includes premium features such as leather upholstery

and a panoramic sunroof. Infotainment: Hyundai's infotainment system

which includes a touchscreen display

and navigation