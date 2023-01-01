$32,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate TI
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$32,495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,495 KM
Vehicle Description
no accidents. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is a compact crossover SUV that belongs to Hyundai's Tucson lineup. Here's a brief description of this particular trim:
Model and Trim: 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is the highest trim level available for the Tucson in 2019
five-passenger design with a spacious and well-designed interior.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system provides improved traction and stability
making it suitable for various weather conditions and light off-road driving.
Engine: The 2019 Tucson Ultimate AWD typically comes equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Transmission: It is usually paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and effortless gear shifting.
Interior: The interior of the Tucson Ultimate AWD is known for its high-quality materials
is typically part of this trim.
Safety Features: It comes with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring
enhancing overall safety.
Cargo Space: The Tucson's rear cargo area offers a good amount of storage space
and the rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo capacity further.
Overall Impression: The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is known for its comfortable and well-appointed interior
and a smooth ride. It caters to individuals and families looking for a compact SUV with a touch of luxury and versatility.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id9965690.html
