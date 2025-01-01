Menu
wrapping it all up in a package that feels just right for Northern Ontario living. With all-wheel drive this SUV is basically a warm hug on four wheels perfect for when winter refuses to leave politely. Inside its all about practicality meeting premium. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means your playlists and messages are all right where you need them. The rear-view camera adds an extra set of eyes when backing into tight spots the Tucson Preferred runs on a dependable 2.0L engine thats just the right balance of efficient and peppy. Its not trying to be a race car it just wants to get you where youre going without fuss no hidden fees - just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure - just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

65,219 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Preferred AWD

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

Used
65,219KM
VIN KM8J3CA48KU881424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black (TCM)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 881424P
  • Mileage 65,219 KM

Vehicle Description

wrapping it all up in a package that feels just right for Northern Ontario living. With all-wheel drive


this SUV is basically a warm hug on four wheels perfect for when winter refuses to leave politely.

Inside


it's all about practicality meeting premium. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means your playlists


and messages are all right where you need them. The rear-view camera adds an extra set of eyes when backing into tight spots


the Tucson Preferred runs on a dependable 2.0L engine that's just the right balance of efficient and peppy. It's not trying to be a race car it just wants to get you where you're going without fuss


no hidden fees - just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure - just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id12171625.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated seats front and rear
Maps
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
The 2019 Tucson Preferred hits that sweet spot between comfort and capability
and a heated steering wheel to match
and blind-spot detection helps you stay aware of what's creeping up beside you. Under the hood
and maybe make you smile along the way. At Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266

