2019 Hyundai Tucson

39,201 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5537217
  • Stock #: DF1834
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43KU027165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 39,201 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT! HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT WARNING. WHAT A GREAT PRICE! DONT FORGET HYUNDAI'S 5 YEAR 100,000KM COMPREHENSIVE NEW CAR WARRANTY!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Anti-Starter
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

