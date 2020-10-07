Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

34,028 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5857716
  • Stock #: df1880
  • VIN: KM8J3CA49KU009446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 34,028 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, BLIND SPOT WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. THIS BABY WONT LAST LONG

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

