2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
56,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8611337
- Stock #: df2146
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX4KD106959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 56,628 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED! LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS! HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL! 4WD! PANORAMIC MOON ROOF! REMOTE START! POWER LIFT GATE!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
