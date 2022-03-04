2019 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8611337

8611337 Stock #: df2146

df2146 VIN: 1C4PJMBX4KD106959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 56,628 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.