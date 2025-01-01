Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,005 KM

Details

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
13119923

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 13119923
  2. 13119923
  3. 13119923
  4. 13119923
  5. 13119923
  6. 13119923
  7. 13119923
  8. 13119923
  9. 13119923
  10. 13119923
  11. 13119923
  12. 13119923
  13. 13119923
  14. 13119923
  15. 13119923
  16. 13119923
  17. 13119923
  18. 13119923
  19. 13119923
  20. 13119923
  21. 13119923
  22. 13119923
  23. 13119923
  24. 13119923
  25. 13119923
  26. 13119923
  27. 13119923
  28. 13119923
  29. 13119923
  30. 13119923
  31. 13119923
Contact Seller

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,005KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG6KC821950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Sport 83,255 KM $36,321 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 14,280 KM $47,650 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 76,517 KM $28,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Palladino Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee