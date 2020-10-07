Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

55,000 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5857722
  Stock #: df1879
  VIN: 5XYPHDA30KG591693

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, 3RD ROW SEATING.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

