and comfort. Here are some key features and specifications: Engine: The GLC 300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Transmission: It comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission providing smooth shifting and responsive performance. Drive Configuration: The GLC 300 is available in both rear-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive configurations the GLC 300 boasts a luxurious cabin with high-quality materials and craftsmanship. It offers comfortable seating for five passengers along with ample cargo space. Technology: The GLC 300 comes equipped with a suite of advanced technology features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a variety of driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Safety: Mercedes-Benz prioritizes safety the GLC 300 delivers a refined and engaging driving experience. It strikes a balance between comfort and sportiness

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

56,928 KM

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 VUS 4Matic

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 VUS 4Matic

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

56,928KM
Used
VIN WDC0G4KB1KV187301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 167390A
  • Mileage 56,928 KM

Vehicle Description

and comfort. Here are some key features and specifications:

Engine: The GLC 300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine


producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

Transmission: It comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission


providing smooth shifting and responsive performance.

Drive Configuration: The GLC 300 is available in both rear-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive configurations


the GLC 300 boasts a luxurious cabin with high-quality materials and craftsmanship. It offers comfortable seating for five passengers


along with ample cargo space.

Technology: The GLC 300 comes equipped with a suite of advanced technology features


including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration


and a variety of driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Safety: Mercedes-Benz prioritizes safety


the GLC 300 delivers a refined and engaging driving experience. It strikes a balance between comfort and sportiness


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/MercedesBenz-GLC-2019-id10555967.html

Anti-Lock Brakes

Stability Control

Navigation

Bluetooth Connectivity

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE
and technology
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is a luxury compact SUV that offers a blend of style
offering enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions. Interior: Inside
and the GLC 300 includes standard safety features such as multiple airbags
and a rearview camera. Optional safety features include a surround-view camera system
and active parking assist. Performance: With its turbocharged engine and responsive handling
making it suitable for daily commuting as well as spirited driving. Overall
the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 offers a compelling combination of luxury
making it a popular choice in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class