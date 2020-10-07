Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

54,481 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5857710
  • Stock #: df1881
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA8KZ604859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # df1881
  • Mileage 54,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Eclipse Cross! with Mitsubishi's Famous 10 year warranty this vehicle comes with tons of coverage. Built with Top of the line S-AWC its built for Northern Roads!

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

