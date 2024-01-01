Menu
Are you looking for an affordable truck? Check out this beauty! Nicely equipped with larger touchscreen,back up camera, cruise, tonneau cover, remote start, aftermarket rims/tires and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

111,992 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,992KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG5KS666425

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for an affordable truck? Check out this beauty! Nicely equipped with larger touchscreen,back up camera, cruise, tonneau cover, remote start, aftermarket rims/tires and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 RAM 1500 Classic