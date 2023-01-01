Menu
Fun and practical all wheel drive! Well equipped with Bluetooth, power, windows and locks, cruise, air conditioning, touchscreen, back up camera, traction, control and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com.

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

84,532 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Convenience

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAAC0KH367930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Fun and practical all wheel drive! Well equipped with Bluetooth, power, windows and locks, cruise, air conditioning, touchscreen, back up camera, traction, control and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

