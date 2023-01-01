$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Fun and practical all wheel drive! Well equipped with Bluetooth, power, windows and locks, cruise, air conditioning, touchscreen, back up camera, traction, control and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129