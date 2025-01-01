Menu
Confidence on Ice There are those who see winter as an adversary. And then there are those who simply take the wheel. The 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT is for the latter those who understand that precision engineering and effortless efficiency make the cold months an afterthought. Slide into its refined cabin

intelligent CVT transmission keeps every drive as effortless as a deep breath on a crisp morning. The Corollas legendary reliability? A given. But heres the twist this one comes equipped with snow tires on rims

ensuring you stay poised even when Mother Nature gets temperamental. Whether its a winding road at dawn or a bustling cityscape at dusk

and handles with the quiet confidence of an old friend whos seen it all. Your next adventure awaits. Will you answer the call? Available now at Sudbury Hyundai where the right car meets the right price

not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.

2019 Toyota Corolla

82,311 KM

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

12206313

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,311KM
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC149223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl (0209)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Confidence on Ice

There are those who see winter as an adversary. And then there are those who simply take the wheel. The 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT is for the latter those who understand that precision engineering and effortless efficiency make the cold months an afterthought.

Slide into its refined cabin


intelligent CVT transmission keeps every drive as effortless as a deep breath on a crisp morning. The Corolla's legendary reliability? A given. But here's the twist this one comes equipped with snow tires on rims


ensuring you stay poised even when Mother Nature gets temperamental.

Whether it's a winding road at dawn or a bustling cityscape at dusk


and handles with the quiet confidence of an old friend who's seen it all.

Your next adventure awaits. Will you answer the call?

Available now at Sudbury Hyundai where the right car meets the right price


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Toyota-Corolla-2019-id11891851.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
The 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT Grace Under Pressure
where simplicity meets sophistication. A smooth
the Corolla LE moves with grace
turns with precision
every time. At Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2019 Toyota Corolla