2019 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl (0209)
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Confidence on Ice
There are those who see winter as an adversary. And then there are those who simply take the wheel. The 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT is for the latter those who understand that precision engineering and effortless efficiency make the cold months an afterthought.
Slide into its refined cabin
intelligent CVT transmission keeps every drive as effortless as a deep breath on a crisp morning. The Corolla's legendary reliability? A given. But here's the twist this one comes equipped with snow tires on rims
ensuring you stay poised even when Mother Nature gets temperamental.
Whether it's a winding road at dawn or a bustling cityscape at dusk
and handles with the quiet confidence of an old friend who's seen it all.
Your next adventure awaits. Will you answer the call?
Available now at Sudbury Hyundai where the right car meets the right price
not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Toyota-Corolla-2019-id11891851.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
705-670-2266