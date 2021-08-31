Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

19,995 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7661194
  • Stock #: df2036
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC159580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # df2036
  • Mileage 19,995 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLACK UP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 96,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2021 Can-Am XS XRS T...
 500 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX
 71,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory