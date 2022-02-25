Menu
2020 - Henley

0 KM

$117,000

+ tax & licensing
$117,000

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 - Henley

2020 - Henley

Landing Craft

2020 - Henley

Landing Craft

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$117,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8450316

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 26' Barge with 300hsp Mercury. Trailer is completely modified for the boat. 60" drop gate, tow bollard and push bars, Hydraulic steering. Carrying Capacity is 4000Lbs, but can carry more. Purchased last year and only used 10 times. Purchased it for $120,000 plus $15,000 for trailer.

Vehicle Features

n/a

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

