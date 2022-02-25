$117,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$117,000
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2020 - Henley
2020 - Henley
Landing Craft
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$117,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8450316
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 26' Barge with 300hsp Mercury. Trailer is completely modified for the boat. 60" drop gate, tow bollard and push bars, Hydraulic steering. Carrying Capacity is 4000Lbs, but can carry more. Purchased last year and only used 10 times. Purchased it for $120,000 plus $15,000 for trailer.
Vehicle Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5