2020 Cadillac XT4

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4

Sport

2020 Cadillac XT4

Sport

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7059833
  • Stock #: DF1977
  • VIN: 1GYFZFR48LF094567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # DF1977
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE RARE RARE! CHECK OUT THE INTERIOR ON THIS BABY!
FULLY LOADED CADDY! ALL THE TOYS ON THIS ONE!
LEATHER,POWER, HEATED & COOLED SEATS! TOP OF THE LINE SAFETY FEATURES WITH BLIND SPORT WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE, FORWARD COLLISON, POWER LIFT GATE. NAV, ONSTAR. TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
9 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

