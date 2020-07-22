Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

20,355 KM

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5537220
  Stock #: DF1831
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF2LZ183274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,355 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW BODY STYLE, V8 4WD CREW CAB, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO 4WD, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, TOW PKG, TRAILER BRAKES.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Bluetooth
4x4
8 speed automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

