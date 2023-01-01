Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

88,713 KM

$18,495

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

88,713KM
Used
VIN KL8CF6SA3LC470801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 272362B
  • Mileage 88,713 KM

Vehicle Description

no accidents. The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT is a subcompact hatchback that offers a compact and economical option for urban driving. Here's a brief description of some key features:

Design:

The Chevrolet Spark has a small and nimble design


making it well-suited for city driving and parking in tight spaces.
The 4-door configuration provides easy access to both the front and rear seats.

Engine and Performance:

The Spark LT is equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)


which contributes to smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
It typically comes with a small-displacement engine


focusing on fuel economy rather than high performance.

Interior Features:

Despite its compact size


the Spark's interior is designed to maximize space efficiency.
The LT trim will include features like a touchscreen infotainment system


and a rearview camera. More advanced safety features might be available depending on the specific options or packages.

Fuel Efficiency:

Subcompact cars like the Spark are known for their fuel efficiency


making them an economical choice for daily commuting.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Chevrolet-Spark-2020-id10109535.html

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Stability Control

Interior

Smartphone Integration

Additional Features

Local Trade
DEALER SERVICE
every time.
and other modern conveniences. Safety: Standard safety features may include airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Chevrolet Spark