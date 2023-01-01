$18,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT à hayon 4 portes CVT avec 2LT
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT à hayon 4 portes CVT avec 2LT
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 272362B
- Mileage 88,713 KM
Vehicle Description
no accidents. The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT is a subcompact hatchback that offers a compact and economical option for urban driving. Here's a brief description of some key features:
Design:
The Chevrolet Spark has a small and nimble design
making it well-suited for city driving and parking in tight spaces.
The 4-door configuration provides easy access to both the front and rear seats.
Engine and Performance:
The Spark LT is equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
which contributes to smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
It typically comes with a small-displacement engine
focusing on fuel economy rather than high performance.
Interior Features:
Despite its compact size
the Spark's interior is designed to maximize space efficiency.
The LT trim will include features like a touchscreen infotainment system
and a rearview camera. More advanced safety features might be available depending on the specific options or packages.
Fuel Efficiency:
Subcompact cars like the Spark are known for their fuel efficiency
making them an economical choice for daily commuting.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Chevrolet-Spark-2020-id10109535.html
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.