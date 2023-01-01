$55,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,495
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$55,495
+ taxes & licensing
55,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10086564
- Stock #: 604156A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E42LFB93845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
ONE OWNER
LED Lighting
comfort
Lane-keeping assist
Advanced Technology
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
no accidents. The 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew is a full-size pickup truck that offers a combination of rugged capability
and comfortable amenities. It belongs to the thirteenth generation of the Ford F-150
which is known for its durability and versatility. As a SuperCrew model
it features four full-size doors and a spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to five or six passengers
depending on the seating configuration. The interior is designed to provide both functionality and luxury
with high-quality materials and modern features. Under the hood
the 2020 F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew typically comes equipped with a powerful engine. The available engine options vary
but one common choice is the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine
which delivers ample power for towing and hauling tasks while maintaining decent fuel efficiency. The 4WD (four-wheel drive) system enhances the truck's off-road capabilities
providing better traction and control in challenging terrains and weather conditions. This makes the F-150 LARIAT suitable for both work and recreational activities. In terms of technology and features
the 2020 F-150 LARIAT offers a range of modern amenities. It may include an infotainment system with a touchscreen display
smartphone integration (such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
and available navigation system. Advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring
and automatic emergency braking are also commonly found in the LARIAT trim. Additionally
the truck's exterior design showcases a bold and muscular appearance
with distinctive styling elements like a chrome grille
and alloy wheels. Overall
the 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew is a capable and well-appointed truck that blends utility
and advanced features to meet the needs of truck enthusiasts and those seeking a versatile vehicle for various purposes. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5