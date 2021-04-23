Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 6996779
  2. 6996779
  3. 6996779
  4. 6996779
  5. 6996779
  6. 6996779
  7. 6996779
  8. 6996779
  9. 6996779
  10. 6996779
  11. 6996779
  12. 6996779
  13. 6996779
  14. 6996779
  15. 6996779
  16. 6996779
  17. 6996779
  18. 6996779
  19. 6996779
  20. 6996779
  21. 6996779
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996779
  • Stock #: DF1961
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E53LFA00420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT! FULLY LOADED! 5.0L SUPERCREW, 6.5 FOOT BOX. LEATHER, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS. HEATED WHEEL. TOW PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT WARNING, SYNC, FORD PASS CONNECT, REMOTE TAIL GATE, 136L GAS TANK, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, 110V INVERTER,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
 42,500 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 127,743 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2004 GMC 5500 TC COM...
 208,350 KM
$7,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory