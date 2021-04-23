+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
LARIAT! FULLY LOADED! 5.0L SUPERCREW, 6.5 FOOT BOX. LEATHER, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS. HEATED WHEEL. TOW PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT WARNING, SYNC, FORD PASS CONNECT, REMOTE TAIL GATE, 136L GAS TANK, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, 110V INVERTER,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5