$23,100+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$23,100
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,177 KM
Vehicle Description
front-wheel-drive sedan is powered by a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission. With only 63
this used Civic offers remarkable value and proven dependability.
FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design
»» Distinctive new wheel design for added flair
»» Power sunroof for open-air enjoyment
»» Heated front seats for cold weather comfort
»» Proximity key entry with push-button start
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Honda Sensing suite with advanced driver assists
»» Lane keeping assist system for safer driving
»» Forward collision warning with brake assist
»» Adaptive cruise control for highway convenience
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine
»» Front-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration
»» Impressive fuel economy for daily commutes
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control system
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort
»» One-touch power moonroof for added luxury
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible space
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
»» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking
CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious trunk for groceries and gear
»» 60/40 split rear seatback for larger items
»» Low trunk lift-over height for easy loading
»» Ample interior storage compartments
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and efficient engine performance
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Comfortable ride quality for daily driving
This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design's VIN is: 2HGFC2F7XLH033090.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id12497507.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Honda
Palladino Honda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-673-6733