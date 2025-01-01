Menu
front-wheel-drive sedan is powered by a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission. With only 63,177 km, this used Civic offers remarkable value and proven dependability. FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design »» Distinctive new wheel design for added flair »» Power sunroof for open-air enjoyment »» Heated front seats for cold weather comfort »» Proximity key entry with push-button start ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Honda Sensing suite with advanced driver assists »» Lane keeping assist system for safer driving »» Forward collision warning with brake assist »» Adaptive cruise control for highway convenience PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine »» Front-wheel drive for confident handling »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration »» Impressive fuel economy for daily commutes COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone automatic climate control system »» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort »» One-touch power moonroof for added luxury »» Split-folding rear seats for flexible space TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility »» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio »» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking CARGO SPACE »» Spacious trunk for groceries and gear »» 60/40 split rear seatback for larger items »» Low trunk lift-over height for easy loading »» Ample interior storage compartments WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and efficient engine performance »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind »» User-friendly infotainment system »» Comfortable ride quality for daily driving This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design's VIN is: 2HGFC2F7XLH033090. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2020 Honda Civic

63,177 KM

$23,100

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$23,100

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,177KM
VIN 2HGFC2F7XLH033090

  • Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,177 KM

front-wheel-drive sedan is powered by a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission. With only 63


this used Civic offers remarkable value and proven dependability.

FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design
»» Distinctive new wheel design for added flair
»» Power sunroof for open-air enjoyment
»» Heated front seats for cold weather comfort
»» Proximity key entry with push-button start

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Honda Sensing suite with advanced driver assists
»» Lane keeping assist system for safer driving
»» Forward collision warning with brake assist
»» Adaptive cruise control for highway convenience

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine
»» Front-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration
»» Impressive fuel economy for daily commutes

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control system
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort
»» One-touch power moonroof for added luxury
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible space

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
»» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking

CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious trunk for groceries and gear
»» 60/40 split rear seatback for larger items
»» Low trunk lift-over height for easy loading
»» Ample interior storage compartments

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and efficient engine performance
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Comfortable ride quality for daily driving

This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design's VIN is: 2HGFC2F7XLH033090.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id12497507.html

reliability
Experience the perfect blend of style
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This black
and innovation with the 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Ex New Wheel Design
177 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$23,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2020 Honda Civic