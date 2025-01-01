Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2020 Elantra Preferred is proof that you dont need to break the bank to get a car that feels way above its price point. Sleek</p> <p> this sedan offers a refined ride thats just as comfortable navigating the Kingsway as it is stretching its legs on Highway 69. Powered by a 2.0L engine</p> <p> the Elantra delivers solid performance with fuel economy thatll make your wallet breathe a sigh of relief. Inside</p> <p> its all about comfort and convenience. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel come standard because winter doesnt play nice up here. The touchscreen infotainment system is sharp and responsive</p> <p> with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ready to take the wheel when it comes to your playlists and navigation. Plus</p> <p> no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides</p> <p> not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for.</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id12171617.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id12171617.html</a>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

94,532 KM

Details Description Features

$17,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle
12457119

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$17,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,532KM
VIN KMHD84LF5LU108737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black (NKA)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,532 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Elantra Preferred is proof that you don't need to break the bank to get a car that feels way above its price point. Sleek


this sedan offers a refined ride that's just as comfortable navigating the Kingsway as it is stretching its legs on Highway 69.

Powered by a 2.0L engine


the Elantra delivers solid performance with fuel economy that'll make your wallet breathe a sigh of relief. Inside


it's all about comfort and convenience. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel come standard because winter doesn't play nice up here. The touchscreen infotainment system is sharp and responsive


with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ready to take the wheel when it comes to your playlists and navigation. Plus


no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id12171617.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
efficient
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
and smarter than it has any right to be
you'll find a sunroof
and proximity key with push-button start
making this sedan as smart as it is stylish. Whether you're heading to work
picking up the kids
or just enjoying a solo cruise
the 2020 Elantra Preferred makes every drive feel like the right one. At Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2019 Kia Forte EX IVT 102,269 KM $16,400 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD 0 $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT 63,810 KM $25,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,300

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2020 Hyundai Elantra