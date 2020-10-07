Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

4,600 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6083049
  • Stock #: df1898
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU509843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 4,600 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 4600 KMS! CHECK OUT THIS MINT LIL CROSSOVER!
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, BLIND SPOT WARNING. DRIVE MODE SELECTOR, AWD,

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

