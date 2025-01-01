Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

51,433 KM

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD

12457131

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,433KM
VIN KM8R5DHE5LU113077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 881951A
  • Mileage 51,433 KM

Vehicle Description

this SUV brings luxury to every lane.

Power comes from a smooth and confident 3.8L V6 paired with all-wheel drive that's ready for Northern winters and family road trips alike. It's strong


it's the kind of space you'll want to spend time in. Heated and ventilated seats in the first and second rows


and a full digital gauge cluster are just the beginning.

Second-row captain's chairs add comfort and easy access to the spacious third row. The power liftgate


and advanced safety suite round things out to make this Palisade feel more like a luxury SUV than anything else at this price point.

It's refined


no hidden fees. Just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure. Just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Palisade-2020-id12171618.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Surround view monitor
a heated steering wheel
roomy
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
we believe in more than just selling cars. We believe in fair value
The 2020 Palisade Ultimate is Hyundai's boldest take on full-size comfort
and it doesn't just aim to impress. It delivers. With room for seven
a cabin trimmed in quilted Nappa leather
and enough tech to make your living room jealous
composed
and surprisingly quiet even when fully loaded. Inside
a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation
a Harman Kardon sound system
and smart in all the right ways. If you've got a busy life and high standards
the Palisade Ultimate is built to meet both without compromise. At Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer

705-670-2266

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2020 Hyundai PALISADE