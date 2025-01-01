Heads-Up Display

Surround view monitor

a heated steering wheel

roomy

checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games

we believe in more than just selling cars. We believe in fair value

The 2020 Palisade Ultimate is Hyundai's boldest take on full-size comfort

and it doesn't just aim to impress. It delivers. With room for seven

a cabin trimmed in quilted Nappa leather

and enough tech to make your living room jealous

composed

and surprisingly quiet even when fully loaded. Inside

a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation

a Harman Kardon sound system

and smart in all the right ways. If you've got a busy life and high standards