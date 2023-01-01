$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10629675
- Stock #: U146187A
- VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU219413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U146187A
- Mileage 42,207 KM
Vehicle Description
no accidents. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is a compact crossover SUV that offers a range of features and capabilities. Here's a brief description of this model:
Class: The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover SUV
designed for families and individuals looking for a versatile and comfortable vehicle.
Trim Level: The "Ultimate" trim is the highest available trim level for the Tucson
offering a premium set of features and technology.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system in this model provides improved traction and stability
including inclement weather and light off-road adventures.
Engine: The 2020 Tucson Ultimate AWD typically comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four engine
which produces around 181 horsepower. This engine is often paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Interior: Inside
and a range of tech features.
Infotainment: It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
as well as an Infinity premium audio system for enhanced entertainment.
Safety: The Tucson Ultimate AWD comes equipped with advanced safety features
to enhance driver and passenger safety.
Cargo Space: The rear seats can be folded down to provide extra cargo space
making it a practical choice for those needing room for luggage or gear.
Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4-liter engine offers reasonable fuel economy for a compact SUV
which is helpful for daily commuting and road trips.
Styling: The 2020 Tucson features a modern and appealing exterior design
the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD provides a well-rounded package for those seeking a compact SUV with a strong emphasis on comfort
and technology.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2020-id10083818.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
