2020 Hyundai Tucson

42,207 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Ultimate TI

Location

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

42,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10629675
  • Stock #: U146187A
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU219413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,207 KM

Vehicle Description

no accidents. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD is a compact crossover SUV that offers a range of features and capabilities. Here's a brief description of this model:

Class: The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover SUV


designed for families and individuals looking for a versatile and comfortable vehicle.

Trim Level: The "Ultimate" trim is the highest available trim level for the Tucson


offering a premium set of features and technology.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system in this model provides improved traction and stability


including inclement weather and light off-road adventures.

Engine: The 2020 Tucson Ultimate AWD typically comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four engine


which produces around 181 horsepower. This engine is often paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Interior: Inside


and a range of tech features.

Infotainment: It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation


as well as an Infinity premium audio system for enhanced entertainment.

Safety: The Tucson Ultimate AWD comes equipped with advanced safety features


to enhance driver and passenger safety.

Cargo Space: The rear seats can be folded down to provide extra cargo space


making it a practical choice for those needing room for luggage or gear.

Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4-liter engine offers reasonable fuel economy for a compact SUV


which is helpful for daily commuting and road trips.

Styling: The 2020 Tucson features a modern and appealing exterior design


the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD provides a well-rounded package for those seeking a compact SUV with a strong emphasis on comfort


and technology.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2020-id10083818.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
SAFETY
Heated and ventilated front seats
a panoramic sunroof
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
and blind-spot monitoring
such as forward collision warning
making it suitable for various road conditions
the Tucson Ultimate offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with leather upholstery
and Android Auto compatibility
with Hyundai's signature hexagonal grille and a sleek overall look. Overall

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

