2020 Hyundai Tucson

13,000 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6544974
  • Stock #: DF1935
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44LU251983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG. FULLY LOADED, AWD, LEATHER,HEATED POWER SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. PANORAMIC MOON ROOF. BLIND SPOT WARNING. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. PUSH BUTTON START. TOO MANY EXTRA'S TO LIST.
Previous Daily Rental.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

