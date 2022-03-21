$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI
2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI
VULCAN
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
3,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8798096
- Stock #: ZVUL
- VIN: jkavn2d13la064340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Mileage 3,196 KM
Vehicle Description
PRACTICALLY NEW! LUGGAG RACK, SADDLE BAGS, PASSENGER FLOOR BOARDS, CRASH BARS!
Vehicle Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5