2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI

3,196 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI

2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI

VULCAN

2020 Kawasaki KAWASAKI

VULCAN

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8798096
  • Stock #: ZVUL
  • VIN: jkavn2d13la064340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 3,196 KM

Vehicle Description

PRACTICALLY NEW! LUGGAG RACK, SADDLE BAGS, PASSENGER FLOOR BOARDS, CRASH BARS!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
