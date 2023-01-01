Menu
2020 Kia Forte

62,218 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
LX

Location

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

62,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276881
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD3LE145526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Great gas saver! Well equip with power windows and locks, cruise control, AC, backup, camera, heated seats, remote start. Balance of factory warranty and much more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

705-521-4607
