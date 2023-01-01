2020 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 2 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10276881

10276881 VIN: 3KPF24AD3LE145526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,218 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.