74,345 KM

Details Description Features

GS

12255007

GS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Used
74,345KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0L1805455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,345 KM

Vehicle Description

available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This vehicle is equipped with a 2.5 L regular unleaded I-4 engine and an automatic transmission


this CX-5 GS is ready for many more adventures.

FEATURES OF THE CX-5 GS
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction
»» Automatic transmission for effortless driving
»» 2.5 L I-4 engine for balanced power
»» Sleek blue exterior for a modern look

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Advanced airbags for occupant protection
»» Stability control for improved handling

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5 L engine for responsive power
»» All-wheel drive for all-weather capability
»» Automatic transmission for smooth shifts
»» Fuel-efficient design for longer drives

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Ample legroom for all passengers

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen display for intuitive control
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Premium audio system for superior sound

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all your gear
»» Split-folding rear seats for added flexibility
»» Easy access with wide-opening doors
»» Practical storage solutions throughout

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and responsive handling
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Reliable all-wheel drive system
»» User-friendly technology features

This 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS's VIN is: JM3KFBCM0L1805455.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Mazda-CX5-2020-id11959151.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000 km on the odometer
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Discover the impressive 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS
a used SUV with a striking blue exterior
offering a smooth and efficient ride. With only 74

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733

