$24,479+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$24,479
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,345 KM
Vehicle Description
available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This vehicle is equipped with a 2.5 L regular unleaded I-4 engine and an automatic transmission
this CX-5 GS is ready for many more adventures.
FEATURES OF THE CX-5 GS
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction
»» Automatic transmission for effortless driving
»» 2.5 L I-4 engine for balanced power
»» Sleek blue exterior for a modern look
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Advanced airbags for occupant protection
»» Stability control for improved handling
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5 L engine for responsive power
»» All-wheel drive for all-weather capability
»» Automatic transmission for smooth shifts
»» Fuel-efficient design for longer drives
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen display for intuitive control
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Premium audio system for superior sound
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all your gear
»» Split-folding rear seats for added flexibility
»» Easy access with wide-opening doors
»» Practical storage solutions throughout
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and responsive handling
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Reliable all-wheel drive system
»» User-friendly technology features
This 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS's VIN is: JM3KFBCM0L1805455.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Mazda-CX5-2020-id11959151.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Honda
Palladino Honda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733