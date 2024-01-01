$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz A
Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz A
Class
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ZBENZ
- Mileage 77,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Take a look at all the pictures to see the beauty of this machine. Its fully loaded all wheel drive, all the bells and whistle and the roof is amazing!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129