$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 250
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 250
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,677KM
VIN W1K3F4HB4LJ186090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 149-POLAR WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Stock # B01QA151
- Mileage 64,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 129,419 KM $18,032 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport 54,543 KM $24,010 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 46,654 KM $39,993 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class