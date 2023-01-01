Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Kicks

27,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 10276878
  2. 10276878
  3. 10276878
  4. 10276878
  5. 10276878
  6. 10276878
  7. 10276878
  8. 10276878
  9. 10276878
  10. 10276878
  11. 10276878
  12. 10276878
  13. 10276878
  14. 10276878
  15. 10276878
  16. 10276878
  17. 10276878
  18. 10276878
  19. 10276878
  20. 10276878
  21. 10276878
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276878
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BV6LL567290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little crossover. Well equipped with lane departure,Traction control push start,AC,power windows and locks, cruise control,back up camera, low kilometres and balance to factory warranty. Take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.DrivingForward.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 15,052 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 39,041 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory