2020 RAM 2500

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Limited

2020 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8100841
  Stock #: DF2095
  VIN: 3C6UR5SL3LG119471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DF2095
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L CUMIMINS FULLY LOADED! LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. LED LIGHTS! NAVIGATION! AUTO HIGHBEAMS! OFF ROAD PACKAGE WITH SKID PLATES! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AUTOMATIC BRAKING! ADAPTIVE CRUISE WITH STOP! EXHAUST BRAKE! PREMIUM SOUND SOUND SYSTEM. SUNROOF. TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

