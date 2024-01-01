Menu
<p> and advanced features. Heres a brief overview: Performance Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine Horsepower: 152 hp Torque: 145 lb-ft Transmission: Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) All-Wheel Drive: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive Fuel Economy: Approx. 27 MPG city / 33 MPG highway Interior and Comfort Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery Seats: Heated front seats Drivers Seat: 6-way power-adjustable drivers seat Infotainment System: STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system Audio System: Harman Kardon premium audio system available Climate Control: Automatic climate control Safety and Driver Assistance EyeSight Driver Assist Technology: Standard</p> <p> and lane keep assist Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Standard Reverse Automatic Braking: Standard Rearview Camera: Standard LED Steering Responsive Headlights: Standard Exterior Features Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails: Standard Moonroof: Available power tilt/sliding moonroof Keyless Access with Push-Button Start: Standard Additional Features X-MODE: Enhances off-road performance with hill descent control Ground Clearance: 8.7 inches</p> <p> suitable for light off-roading The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is a versatile compact SUV that balances rugged capability with modern conveniences and advanced safety features. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Subaru-Crosstrek-2020-id10993233.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Subaru-Crosstrek-2020-id10993233.html</a>

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

22,747 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,747KM
VIN JF2GTANC6LH262515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 233071A
  • Mileage 22,747 KM

Vehicle Description

and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:

Performance
Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine
Horsepower: 152 hp
Torque: 145 lb-ft
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
All-Wheel Drive: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
Fuel Economy: Approx. 27 MPG city / 33 MPG highway

Interior and Comfort
Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery
Seats: Heated front seats
Driver's Seat: 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Infotainment System: STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system
Audio System: Harman Kardon premium audio system available
Climate Control: Automatic climate control

Safety and Driver Assistance
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology: Standard


and lane keep assist
Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Standard
Reverse Automatic Braking: Standard
Rearview Camera: Standard
LED Steering Responsive Headlights: Standard

Exterior Features
Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels
Roof Rails: Standard
Moonroof: Available power tilt/sliding moonroof
Keyless Access with Push-Button Start: Standard

Additional Features
X-MODE: Enhances off-road performance with hill descent control
Ground Clearance: 8.7 inches


suitable for light off-roading

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is a versatile compact SUV that balances rugged capability with modern conveniences and advanced safety features.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Subaru-Crosstrek-2020-id10993233.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

comfort
Pre-Collision Braking
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is the top-tier trim in the Crosstrek lineup
offering a blend of capability
includes adaptive cruise control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek