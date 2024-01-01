$29,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited CVT
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 233071A
- Mileage 22,747 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:
Performance
Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine
Horsepower: 152 hp
Torque: 145 lb-ft
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
All-Wheel Drive: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
Fuel Economy: Approx. 27 MPG city / 33 MPG highway
Interior and Comfort
Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery
Seats: Heated front seats
Driver's Seat: 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Infotainment System: STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system
Audio System: Harman Kardon premium audio system available
Climate Control: Automatic climate control
Safety and Driver Assistance
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology: Standard
and lane keep assist
Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Standard
Reverse Automatic Braking: Standard
Rearview Camera: Standard
LED Steering Responsive Headlights: Standard
Exterior Features
Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels
Roof Rails: Standard
Moonroof: Available power tilt/sliding moonroof
Keyless Access with Push-Button Start: Standard
Additional Features
X-MODE: Enhances off-road performance with hill descent control
Ground Clearance: 8.7 inches
suitable for light off-roading
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is a versatile compact SUV that balances rugged capability with modern conveniences and advanced safety features.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Subaru-Crosstrek-2020-id10993233.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sudbury Hyundai
Call Dealer
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266