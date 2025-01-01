$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Can-Am Spyder
F3 Limited
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2BXREDD26MV000003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ZSPYDER
- Mileage 140 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, THIS BEAUTIFUL SPYDER F3 LIMITED IS BASICALLY BRAND NEW! FINANCING AVAILABLE, LOTS OF SUMMER LEFT TO CRUZE AROUND ON THIS BEAUTY!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Chain Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2021 Can-Am Spyder