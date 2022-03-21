Menu
2021 CFMOTO CF400

864 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2021 CFMOTO CF400

2021 CFMOTO CF400

2021 CFMOTO CF400

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807456
  • Stock #: DF2187
  • VIN: LCELDSZ45M6008701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 864 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN BIKE! ONLY 864 KMS! 2UP! MIRRORS! WINCH! STORAGE BOX! GAS CAN! DONT FOR GET ABOUT CF MOTO'S 5 YEAR WARRANTY!

Vehicle Features

4WD
n/a

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

