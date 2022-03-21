$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 CFMOTO CF400
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8807456
- Stock #: DF2187
- VIN: LCELDSZ45M6008701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 864 KM
Vehicle Description
NICE CLEAN BIKE! ONLY 864 KMS! 2UP! MIRRORS! WINCH! STORAGE BOX! GAS CAN! DONT FOR GET ABOUT CF MOTO'S 5 YEAR WARRANTY!
Vehicle Features
4WD
n/a
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5