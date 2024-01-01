Menu
Performance Engine: 1.5-liter EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine Horsepower: 181 hp Torque: 190 lb-ft Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission Four-Wheel Drive: Standard 4x4 system with G.O.A.T. Modes(Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Interior and Comfort Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery Seats: Heated front seats Drivers Seat: 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat Infotainment System: SYNC3 with 8-inch touchscreen Audio System: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10 speakers Climate Control: Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control Interior Accents: Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob Safety and Driver Assistance Ford Co-Pilot361: Standard and rearview camera Adaptive Cruise Control: Available with stop-and-go and lane centering Evasive Steering Assist: Available Reverse Sensing System: Standard Exterior Features Wheels: 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with ebony black-painted pockets Roof Rails: Standard Moonroof: Available power moonroof Keyless Entry: Intelligent Access with push-button start Headlights: LED signature lighting Additional Features Off-Road Capability: Terrain Management Systemwith five G.O.A.T. Modes Ground Clearance: 7.8 inches with off-road suspension Cargo Management: Cargo Management System with underfloor storage and fold-flat second-row seats Towing Capacity: Up to 2000 lbs The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 is designed to offer a comfortable and stylish ride while maintaining the off-road capabilities expected from the Bronco brand. Its a versatile SUV suitable for both urban and adventure settings.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

52,730 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Used
52,730KM
VIN 3FMCR9C68MRB28768

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,730 KM

Vehicle Description

and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:

Performance
Engine: 1.5-liter EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine
Horsepower: 181 hp
Torque: 190 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission
Four-Wheel Drive: Standard 4x4 system with G.O.A.T. Modes(Goes Over Any Type of Terrain)

Interior and Comfort
Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery
Seats: Heated front seats
Driver's Seat: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Infotainment System: SYNC3 with 8-inch touchscreen
Audio System: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10 speakers
Climate Control: Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control
Interior Accents: Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Safety and Driver Assistance
Ford Co-Pilot361": Standard


and rearview camera
Adaptive Cruise Control: Available with stop-and-go and lane centering
Evasive Steering Assist: Available
Reverse Sensing System: Standard

Exterior Features
Wheels: 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with ebony black-painted pockets
Roof Rails: Standard
Moonroof: Available power moonroof
Keyless Entry: Intelligent Access with push-button start
Headlights: LED signature lighting

Additional Features
Off-Road Capability: Terrain Management Systemwith five G.O.A.T. Modes"
Ground Clearance: 7.8 inches


with off-road suspension

Cargo Management: Cargo Management System with underfloor storage and fold-flat second-row seats
Towing Capacity: Up to 2


000 lbs

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 is designed to offer a comfortable and stylish ride while maintaining the off-road capabilities expected from the Bronco brand. It's a versatile SUV suitable for both urban and adventure settings.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2021-id10993234.html

Lane-Keeping System
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
stylish design
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 is a mid-tier trim in the Bronco Sport lineup
offering a blend of rugged capability
includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking
blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert

