$31,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,730 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:
Performance
Engine: 1.5-liter EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine
Horsepower: 181 hp
Torque: 190 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission
Four-Wheel Drive: Standard 4x4 system with G.O.A.T. Modes(Goes Over Any Type of Terrain)
Interior and Comfort
Seating: Leather-trimmed upholstery
Seats: Heated front seats
Driver's Seat: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Infotainment System: SYNC3 with 8-inch touchscreen
Audio System: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10 speakers
Climate Control: Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control
Interior Accents: Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Safety and Driver Assistance
Ford Co-Pilot361": Standard
and rearview camera
Adaptive Cruise Control: Available with stop-and-go and lane centering
Evasive Steering Assist: Available
Reverse Sensing System: Standard
Exterior Features
Wheels: 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with ebony black-painted pockets
Roof Rails: Standard
Moonroof: Available power moonroof
Keyless Entry: Intelligent Access with push-button start
Headlights: LED signature lighting
Additional Features
Off-Road Capability: Terrain Management Systemwith five G.O.A.T. Modes"
Ground Clearance: 7.8 inches
with off-road suspension
Cargo Management: Cargo Management System with underfloor storage and fold-flat second-row seats
Towing Capacity: Up to 2
000 lbs
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 is designed to offer a comfortable and stylish ride while maintaining the off-road capabilities expected from the Bronco brand. It's a versatile SUV suitable for both urban and adventure settings.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
