$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT SPORT 4X4
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT SPORT 4X4
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXMLE01222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING BABY BLUE 2021 FORD RANGER SPORT XLT 4X4, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO ANYWHERE YOU NEED...FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
