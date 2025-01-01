Menu
Account
Sign In
CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING BABY BLUE 2021 FORD RANGER SPORT XLT 4X4, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO ANYWHERE YOU NEED...FINANCING AVAILABLE!

2021 Ford Ranger

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13159978

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT 4X4

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 13159978
  2. 13159978
  3. 13159978
  4. 13159978
  5. 13159978
  6. 13159978
  7. 13159978
  8. 13159978
  9. 13159978
  10. 13159978
  11. 13159978
  12. 13159978
  13. 13159978
  14. 13159978
  15. 13159978
  16. 13159978
  17. 13159978
  18. 13159978
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXMLE01222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING BABY BLUE 2021 FORD RANGER SPORT XLT 4X4, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO ANYWHERE YOU NEED...FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Comfortline COMFORTLINE for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Comfortline COMFORTLINE 116,500 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Ultimate Caligraphy for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Ultimate Caligraphy 87,560 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V LX AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2017 Honda HR-V LX AWD 93,823 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2021 Ford Ranger