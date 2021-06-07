Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$83,995

+ tax & licensing
$83,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2l

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2l

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7185482
  Stock #: df1997
  VIN: 1GTU9FEL9MZ100838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DENALI! 6.2L! ALL THE TOYS! FULL JAM! LEATHER, HEATED,COOLED, POWER SEATS. REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR IN SEAT STORAGE, HEATED WHEEL, MOONROOF, TOW PACKAGE, DUAL FOLD & POWER TAIL GATE, TOW PKG, TRAILER BRAKES, REMOTE START, AUTO 4X4, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, TOO MANY TOYS TO LIST!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
10 Speed Automatic

