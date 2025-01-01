$81,995+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 3500
HD AT4
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$81,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 85,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Fully loaded AT4, diesel, leather, trailer, brake controller, heated seats, cooled seats, dual temperature, control, air suspension and more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
