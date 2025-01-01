Menu
Account
Sign In
// ACCIDENT FREE! // // SINGLE OWNER! // Discover the 2021 Honda CR-V Touring, a well-maintained used SUV available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This blue CR-V Touring stands out with its all-wheel drive capability and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine. With only 45,988 km on the odometer, it offers reliability and peace of mind, as confirmed by its single-owner, accident-free CARFAX Canada report. FEATURES OF THE CR-V Touring »» Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience »» Hands-free power tailgate for easy loading »» Premium audio system with nine speakers »» Integrated navigation system for confident travel ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Collision Mitigation Braking System for added security »» Lane Keeping Assist to help stay centred »» Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway drives »» Road Departure Mitigation for extra confidence PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for dynamic driving »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration »» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all seasons »» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commutes COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort »» Power-adjustable drivers seat for tailored support »» Heated front and rear seats for cold weather »» Remote engine starter for convenience year-round TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen for easy control »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration »» Wireless phone charging for added convenience »» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for seamless calls CARGO SPACE »» Spacious rear cargo area for all your gear »» 60/40 split rear seats for flexible storage »» Low cargo floor for easier loading »» Ample space for family trips or shopping WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Comfortable and quiet ride quality »» User-friendly infotainment system »» Practical and spacious interior layout »» Dependable all-wheel drive performance This 2021 Honda CR-V Tourings VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.<p> a well-maintained used SUV available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This blue CR-V Touring stands out with its all-wheel drive capability and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine. With only 45</p> <p> accident-free CARFAX Canada report. FEATURES OF THE CR-V Touring »» Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience »» Hands-free power tailgate for easy loading »» Premium audio system with nine speakers »» Integrated navigation system for confident travel ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Collision Mitigation Braking System for added security »» Lane Keeping Assist to help stay centred »» Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway drives »» Road Departure Mitigation for extra confidence PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for dynamic driving »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration »» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all seasons »» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commutes COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort »» Power-adjustable drivers seat for tailored support »» Heated front and rear seats for cold weather »» Remote engine starter for convenience year-round TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen for easy control »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration »» Wireless phone charging for added convenience »» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for seamless calls CARGO SPACE »» Spacious rear cargo area for all your gear »» 60/40 split rear seats for flexible storage »» Low cargo floor for easier loading »» Ample space for family trips or shopping WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Comfortable and quiet ride quality »» User-friendly infotainment system »» Practical and spacious interior layout »» Dependable all-wheel drive performance This 2021 Honda CR-V Tourings VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2</p> <p>501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition</p>

2021 Honda CR-V

45,988 KM

Details Description Features

$33,511

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13148830

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 13148830
  2. 13148830
  3. 13148830
  4. 13148830
  5. 13148830
  6. 13148830
  7. 13148830
  8. 13148830
  9. 13148830
  10. 13148830
  11. 13148830
  12. 13148830
  13. 13148830
  14. 13148830
  15. 13148830
  16. 13148830
  17. 13148830
  18. 13148830
  19. 13148830
  20. 13148830
  21. 13148830
  22. 13148830
  23. 13148830
  24. 13148830
  25. 13148830
  26. 13148830
  27. 13148830
  28. 13148830
  29. 13148830
Contact Seller

$33,511

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,988KM
VIN 2HKRW2H97MH231118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,988 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //

Discover the 2021 Honda CR-V Touring, a well-maintained used SUV available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This blue CR-V Touring stands out with its all-wheel drive capability and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine. With only 45,988 km on the odometer, it offers reliability and peace of mind, as confirmed by its single-owner, accident-free CARFAX Canada report.

FEATURES OF THE CR-V Touring
»» Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
»» Hands-free power tailgate for easy loading
»» Premium audio system with nine speakers
»» Integrated navigation system for confident travel

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Collision Mitigation Braking System for added security
»» Lane Keeping Assist to help stay centred
»» Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway drives
»» Road Departure Mitigation for extra confidence

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for dynamic driving
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all seasons
»» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commutes

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for tailored support
»» Heated front and rear seats for cold weather
»» Remote engine starter for convenience year-round

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen for easy control
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Wireless phone charging for added convenience
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for seamless calls

CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for all your gear
»» 60/40 split rear seats for flexible storage
»» Low cargo floor for easier loading
»» Ample space for family trips or shopping

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Practical and spacious interior layout
»» Dependable all-wheel drive performance

This 2021 Honda CR-V Touring's VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

a well-maintained used SUV available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This blue CR-V Touring stands out with its all-wheel drive capability and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine. With only 45


accident-free CARFAX Canada report.

FEATURES OF THE CR-V Touring
»» Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
»» Hands-free power tailgate for easy loading
»» Premium audio system with nine speakers
»» Integrated navigation system for confident travel

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Collision Mitigation Braking System for added security
»» Lane Keeping Assist to help stay centred
»» Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway drives
»» Road Departure Mitigation for extra confidence

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for dynamic driving
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all seasons
»» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commutes

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for tailored support
»» Heated front and rear seats for cold weather
»» Remote engine starter for convenience year-round

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen for easy control
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Wireless phone charging for added convenience
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for seamless calls

CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for all your gear
»» 60/40 split rear seats for flexible storage
»» Low cargo floor for easier loading
»» Ample space for family trips or shopping

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Practical and spacious interior layout
»» Dependable all-wheel drive performance

This 2021 Honda CR-V Touring's VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

988 km on the odometer
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
it offers reliability and peace of mind
as confirmed by its single-owner
// ACCIDENT FREE! // // SINGLE OWNER! // Discover the 2021 Honda CR-V Touring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX 26,451 KM $27,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV 84,399 KM $22,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Touring 77,857 KM $32,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Palladino Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,511

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2021 Honda CR-V