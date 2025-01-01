$33,511+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,511
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,988 KM
Vehicle Description
// SINGLE OWNER! //
Discover the 2021 Honda CR-V Touring, a well-maintained used SUV available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This blue CR-V Touring stands out with its all-wheel drive capability and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine. With only 45,988 km on the odometer, it offers reliability and peace of mind, as confirmed by its single-owner, accident-free CARFAX Canada report.
FEATURES OF THE CR-V Touring
»» Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
»» Hands-free power tailgate for easy loading
»» Premium audio system with nine speakers
»» Integrated navigation system for confident travel
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Collision Mitigation Braking System for added security
»» Lane Keeping Assist to help stay centred
»» Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway drives
»» Road Departure Mitigation for extra confidence
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for dynamic driving
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth acceleration
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all seasons
»» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commutes
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for tailored support
»» Heated front and rear seats for cold weather
»» Remote engine starter for convenience year-round
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen for easy control
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Wireless phone charging for added convenience
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for seamless calls
CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for all your gear
»» 60/40 split rear seats for flexible storage
»» Low cargo floor for easier loading
»» Ample space for family trips or shopping
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Practical and spacious interior layout
»» Dependable all-wheel drive performance
This 2021 Honda CR-V Touring's VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
This 2021 Honda CR-V Touring's VIN is: 2HKRW2H97MH231118.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
705-673-6733