$40,086+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES
2021 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$40,086
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 83,214 KM
Vehicle Description
// SINGLE OWNER! //
Experience family comfort and advanced engineering with the 2021 Honda Odyssey Ex-L Res, now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. Finished in a classic grey, this minivan boasts a 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 83,214 km and a clean CARFAX Canada history, it's ready for your next adventure.
FEATURES OF THE Odyssey Ex-L Res
»» Power sliding doors for easy access
»» Rear entertainment system for passengers
»» One-touch power moonroof for open-air drives
»» Heated front seats for added comfort
TRUCK FEATURES
»» Versatile cargo management for family gear
»» Ample towing capability for weekend trips
»» Low step-in height for easy loading
»» Spacious interior for large families
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Collision mitigation braking system for added security
»» Lane keeping assist to help stay centred
»» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed highway driving
»» Blind spot information system for safer lane changes
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 3.5L V6 engine for smooth, responsive power
»» 10-speed automatic transmission for seamless shifting
»» Front-wheel drive for confident traction
»» Efficient fuel consumption for long journeys
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Tri-zone automatic climate control for all passengers
»» Power tailgate for easy loading
»» Memory driver's seat for personalized comfort
»» Remote engine start for all-season readiness
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Advanced rear entertainment system with Blu-ray
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» CabinTalk in-car PA system for easy communication
»» Multiple USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Magic Slide second-row seats for flexible access
»» Flat-folding third row for maximum storage
»» Deep rear cargo well for extra luggage
»» Generous space for strollers, sports gear, and more
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride on highways
»» Family-friendly entertainment options
»» Flexible seating and cargo arrangements
»» Reliable performance and low maintenance costs
This 2021 Honda Odyssey Ex-L Res's VIN is: 5FNRL6H66MB500309.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
