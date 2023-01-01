Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> dealer serviced. The 2021 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style</p> <p> and technology. Heres a brief description of the key features you might find in this model: Engine: The 2.0L Preferred AWD is likely equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine</p> <p> providing a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Transmission: It comes with a multi-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient driving. All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability</p> <p> offering additional features and amenities compared to the base model. Infotainment System: Expect an upgraded infotainment system with features such as a touchscreen display</p> <p> and possibly additional audio options. Safety Features: Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety. The Preferred trim may include advanced safety features like lane departure warning</p> <p> and other driver-assistance technologies. Interior Comfort: The interior may offer enhanced comfort features</p> <p> and other convenience amenities. Exterior Design: The Kona is known for its modern and distinctive design. The Preferred trim might include additional exterior styling elements</p> <p> the Kona typically maximizes interior space for both passengers and cargo. The rear seats may be foldable to provide additional flexibility for cargo hauling. Fuel Efficiency: With a 2.0-liter engine</p> <p> making it suitable for daily commuting and longer drives. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2021-id10283721.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2021-id10283721.html</a>

2021 Hyundai KONA

52,057 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred TI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,057KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAA7MU665273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 665273C
  • Mileage 52,057 KM

Vehicle Description

dealer serviced. The 2021 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style


and technology. Here's a brief description of the key features you might find in this model:

Engine: The 2.0L Preferred AWD is likely equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine


providing a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: It comes with a multi-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient driving.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability


offering additional features and amenities compared to the base model.

Infotainment System: Expect an upgraded infotainment system with features such as a touchscreen display


and possibly additional audio options.

Safety Features: Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety. The Preferred trim may include advanced safety features like lane departure warning


and other driver-assistance technologies.

Interior Comfort: The interior may offer enhanced comfort features


and other convenience amenities.

Exterior Design: The Kona is known for its modern and distinctive design. The Preferred trim might include additional exterior styling elements


the Kona typically maximizes interior space for both passengers and cargo. The rear seats may be foldable to provide additional flexibility for cargo hauling.

Fuel Efficiency: With a 2.0-liter engine


making it suitable for daily commuting and longer drives.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2021-id10283721.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
No accidents
Local Trade
practicality
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
a power-adjustable driver's seat
smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
making it suitable for various road conditions
including challenging weather conditions. Preferred Trim: As the "Preferred" trim
this version of the Kona is positioned as a mid-range option
potentially including premium upholstery
such as alloy wheels and other visual enhancements. Cargo Space: Despite its compact size
the Kona 2.0L Preferred AWD aims to provide a good balance of power and fuel efficiency

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred TI 52,057 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Cabine Super 4RM 163 po XLT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2016 Ford F-150 Cabine Super 4RM 163 po XLT 108,372 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxe 2.0L 4 portes TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxe 2.0L 4 portes TI 161,550 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA