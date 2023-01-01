$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 665273C
- Mileage 52,057 KM
Vehicle Description
dealer serviced. The 2021 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style
and technology. Here's a brief description of the key features you might find in this model:
Engine: The 2.0L Preferred AWD is likely equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine
providing a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Transmission: It comes with a multi-speed automatic transmission for smooth and convenient driving.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability
offering additional features and amenities compared to the base model.
Infotainment System: Expect an upgraded infotainment system with features such as a touchscreen display
and possibly additional audio options.
Safety Features: Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety. The Preferred trim may include advanced safety features like lane departure warning
and other driver-assistance technologies.
Interior Comfort: The interior may offer enhanced comfort features
and other convenience amenities.
Exterior Design: The Kona is known for its modern and distinctive design. The Preferred trim might include additional exterior styling elements
the Kona typically maximizes interior space for both passengers and cargo. The rear seats may be foldable to provide additional flexibility for cargo hauling.
Fuel Efficiency: With a 2.0-liter engine
making it suitable for daily commuting and longer drives.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
