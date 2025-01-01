Menu
The 2021 Santa Fe Essential is a perfect example of how Hyundai does the basics better than most do the bells and whistles. Its bold and built to handle everything from weekly grocery runs to weekend getaways with ease. Under the hood whether youre tackling a fresh snowfall or dodging potholes on the way to the lake. The ride is smooth and the Santa Fe carries itself like an SUV that knows its worth. Step inside and youre greeted with comfort where it counts. Heated seats user-friendly touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mean your drive feels as connected as your living room. Youll also find a rear-view camera this Santa Fe Essential brings everything you need and nothing you dont. Its an SUV that works hard without trying hard no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

99,697 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,697KM
VIN 5NMS2DAJ8MH316303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black (S3B)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 533588A
  • Mileage 99,697 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Santa Fe Essential is a perfect example of how Hyundai does the basics better than most do the bells and whistles. It's bold


and built to handle everything from weekly grocery runs to weekend getaways with ease.

Under the hood


whether you're tackling a fresh snowfall or dodging potholes on the way to the lake. The ride is smooth


and the Santa Fe carries itself like an SUV that knows its worth.

Step inside and you're greeted with comfort where it counts. Heated seats


user-friendly touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mean your drive feels as connected as your living room. You'll also find a rear-view camera


this Santa Fe Essential brings everything you need and nothing you don't. It's an SUV that works hard without trying hard


no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

stylish
Forward Collision Avoidance
a heated steering wheel
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
refined
and honestly
you've got a dependable 2.5L engine paired with all-wheel drive
giving you confident traction year-round
the handling is tight
and a big
and more - because safety isn't optional
and Hyundai knows that. Spacious
and smartly designed
that's pretty refreshing. At Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
