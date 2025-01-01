Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package You notice it first in the quiet confidence of its stance, a machine that seems to know where its going, even before you do. The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package does not shout for attention; it commands it with presence alone. The cabin is a study in modern craftsmanship rich textures, supple materials, and the satisfying click of precision controls. You settle into the drivers seat, framed by panoramic glass and soft leather, and for a moment the world feels as it should: composed, capable, and completely under your command. Out on the open road, the intelligent all-wheel drive reads the terrain like a well-trained scout, redistributing power before you even realize you need it. Corners are smooth, acceleration effortless, and the silence luxurious. This is not merely transportation; its an invitation to reclaim the lost art of driving well. Where elegance meets intent. At Sudbury Hyundai, we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value, checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games, no hidden fees, just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides, not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure, just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,378 KM

Details Description Features

$26,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle
13176977

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 13176977
  2. 13176977
  3. 13176977
  4. 13176977
  5. 13176977
  6. 13176977
  7. 13176977
  8. 13176977
  9. 13176977
  10. 13176977
  11. 13176977
  12. 13176977
  13. 13176977
  14. 13176977
  15. 13176977
Contact Seller

$26,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,378KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4MH343687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 445598A
  • Mileage 110,378 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package

You notice it first in the quiet confidence of its stance, a machine that seems to know where it's going, even before you do. The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package does not shout for attention; it commands it with presence alone.

The cabin is a study in modern craftsmanship rich textures, supple materials, and the satisfying click of precision controls. You settle into the driver's seat, framed by panoramic glass and soft leather, and for a moment the world feels as it should: composed, capable, and completely under your command.

Out on the open road, the intelligent all-wheel drive reads the terrain like a well-trained scout, redistributing power before you even realize you need it. Corners are smooth, acceleration effortless, and the silence luxurious. This is not merely transportation; it's an invitation to reclaim the lost art of driving well.

Where elegance meets intent.

At Sudbury Hyundai, we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value, checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games, no hidden fees, just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides, not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure, just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package 110,338 KM $21,300 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD 58,310 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 49,921 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe