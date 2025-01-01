$26,200+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 445598A
- Mileage 110,378 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package
You notice it first in the quiet confidence of its stance, a machine that seems to know where it's going, even before you do. The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD with Trend Package does not shout for attention; it commands it with presence alone.
The cabin is a study in modern craftsmanship rich textures, supple materials, and the satisfying click of precision controls. You settle into the driver's seat, framed by panoramic glass and soft leather, and for a moment the world feels as it should: composed, capable, and completely under your command.
Out on the open road, the intelligent all-wheel drive reads the terrain like a well-trained scout, redistributing power before you even realize you need it. Corners are smooth, acceleration effortless, and the silence luxurious. This is not merely transportation; it's an invitation to reclaim the lost art of driving well.
Where elegance meets intent.
At Sudbury Hyundai, we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value, checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games, no hidden fees, just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.
Our sales consultants? They're guides, not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure, just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sudbury Hyundai
