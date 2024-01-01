$24,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred TI
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 323502R
- Mileage 85,088 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced safety technologies. Here are some key highlights:
Performance
Engine: 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine
Power: 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel Efficiency: Approximately 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway
Exterior
Design: Stylish and modern design with a distinctive front grille
Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Lighting: LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights
Interior
Comfort: Cloth upholstery with heated front seats
Space: Spacious cabin with ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Audio: 6-speaker sound system
Technology and Safety
Driver Assistance: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
and Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Convenience: Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free smart liftgate
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control
Additional Features
All-Wheel Drive: Enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions
Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes to tailor the driving experience
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD offers a blend of comfort
making it a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id11085399.html
Vehicle Features
