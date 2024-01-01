Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> and advanced safety technologies. Here are some key highlights: Performance Engine: 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine Power: 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Fuel Efficiency: Approximately 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway Exterior Design: Stylish and modern design with a distinctive front grille Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels Lighting: LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights Interior Comfort: Cloth upholstery with heated front seats Space: Spacious cabin with ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Audio: 6-speaker sound system Technology and Safety Driver Assistance: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist</p> <p> and Blind-Spot Collision Warning Convenience: Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free smart liftgate Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control Additional Features All-Wheel Drive: Enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes to tailor the driving experience The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD offers a blend of comfort</p> <p> making it a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id11085399.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id11085399.html</a>

2021 Hyundai Tucson

85,088 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 11538900
  2. 11538900
  3. 11538900
Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,088KM
VIN KM8J3CA43MU323502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 323502R
  • Mileage 85,088 KM

Vehicle Description

and advanced safety technologies. Here are some key highlights:

Performance
Engine: 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine
Power: 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel Efficiency: Approximately 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway

Exterior
Design: Stylish and modern design with a distinctive front grille
Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Lighting: LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights

Interior
Comfort: Cloth upholstery with heated front seats
Space: Spacious cabin with ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Audio: 6-speaker sound system

Technology and Safety
Driver Assistance: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


and Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Convenience: Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free smart liftgate
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control

Additional Features
All-Wheel Drive: Enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions
Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes to tailor the driving experience

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD offers a blend of comfort


making it a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id11085399.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

technology
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
practical features
and capability
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy TI 21,054 KM $39,200 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TI 85,088 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TI 92,032 KM $27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson