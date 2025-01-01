Menu
2021 Kia Forte

87,112 KM

$19,599

+ tax & licensing
12107143

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Used
87,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD2ME274990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DF2526
  • Mileage 87,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
