$19,599+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX
2021 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$19,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD2ME274990
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DF2526
- Mileage 87,112 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2021 Kia Forte