$26,371+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$26,371
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,183KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDERCAA4M7085250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,183 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2021 Kia Seltos EX 27,183 KM $26,371 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT 14,234 KM $34,421 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 13,948 KM $47,432 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,371
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Kia Seltos