<a href=http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11908886.html>http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11908886.html</a>

2021 Kia Seltos

27,183 KM

Details Description

$26,371

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos EX

EX

12214053

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$26,371

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,183KM
VIN KNDERCAA4M7085250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,183 KM

705-673-6733

