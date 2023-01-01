$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Legend PolarKraft
Frontier 165
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10031058
- Stock #: JOR
- VIN: PLB62566L021
- Stock # JOR
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy the water with comfort! Nicely equip with Onboard battery charger, upgraded Lowrance Fish finder, with Navionics, Lots of storage, Suzuki 90 HSP with warranty till 2027, Downrigger mounts, 2 Rod holders. It's just like new! Take a look at all the pictures for options.
