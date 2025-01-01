$24,599+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # df2525
- Mileage 97,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a sporty SUV that is reliable and good on gas? Here you go! Nicely equipped with leather, large sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, 4x4 and so much more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway
Vehicle Features
Driving Forward Auto Group
