Are you looking for a sporty SUV that is reliable and good on gas? Here you go! Nicely equipped with leather, large sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, 4x4 and so much more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

97,535 KM

$24,599

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

12107146

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW7MU607457

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # df2525
  • Mileage 97,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR