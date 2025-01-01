Menu
THIS TRUCK IS BUILT TO WORK, CUMMINS DIESEL AND LONG BOX, AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE TODAY

2021 RAM 2500

56,092 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500

Big Horn BIG HORN DIESEL

12484669

2021 RAM 2500

Big Horn BIG HORN DIESEL

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3C6UR5JL9MG555650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ZBIGHORN
  • Mileage 56,092 KM

THIS TRUCK IS BUILT TO WORK, CUMMINS DIESEL AND LONG BOX, AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE TODAY

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2021 RAM 2500