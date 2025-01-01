$59,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
Big Horn BIG HORN DIESEL
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
56,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5JL9MG555650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ZBIGHORN
- Mileage 56,092 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS TRUCK IS BUILT TO WORK, CUMMINS DIESEL AND LONG BOX, AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE TODAY
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
